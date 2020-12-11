Woman, 50s, dies after collision between pedestrian and vehicle

A woman in her 50s has died following a collision in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí said that a pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, died “when she was struck by a vehicle on the N5 on the Strokestown side of Scramogue Cross”.

Her body has since been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in University Hospital Roscommon where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The driver, a woman in her 60s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm.

Gardaí said that the road remains closed as a technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.

They said that it will be mid morning before the road is reopened and that local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621637, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.