Plea for nursing home visit guidelines

The Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) has called on the Government to urgently enforce new visiting guidelines for nursing homes as the Christmas period comes closer.

One advocate for visitors in nursing homes said some families were told not to speak publicly about visiting restrictions or they would be banned from visiting their loved ones.

A letter sent this week to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly by the IASW, seen by the Irish Examiner, calls for the residents’ rights to family life to be restored. They highlight “serious concerns” around safety and respect for residents’ freedoms.

Covid-19 restrictions have still not been lifted in many nursing homes, said Sarah Donnelly, a professor in social work at University College Dublin. She said:

The basic issue is that nursing home residents have the right to see their families. The crux of the problem is the guidelines are discretionary, that has not been thought through."

The letter was critical of "Government failure to recognise safeguarding risks posed by limiting family visits”.

It pointed to Welsh and German infection-prevention programmes which operated more relaxed visiting guidelines.

Sinead McGarry from the IASW said: “Social workers are aware of the distress being caused to families. We have privatised the care of our older people, and now we need to invest in that space.”

This is actually upsetting. If you have any concern for the welfare of our elderly in Nursing Homes it should not be just for Covid. Their overall health & well being is being eroded. @CMOIreland & @HSELive will not show you these videos. Just rolling out the Covid actors. RT https://t.co/6VjqBMRPvE — Jim Ireland (@JimIreland12) December 11, 2020

Yesterday, Health Minister Simon Donnelly announced one-off funding of up to €2,500 for nursing homes to build safe visiting spaces.

Nursing Homes Ireland previously called for this to assist their members.

The minister said in a statement:

As we move into the Christmas season, I know that many people living in nursing homes will want to spend as much time as possible with their families. It has been a very hard year, especially for those living in nursing homes.

"I am glad that the recently updated guidelines on visiting now allow for some visiting at every level of restrictions.”

However, Majella Beattie, co-organiser of the Care Champions campaign for better visiting access said new guidelines, in effect this week, are not yet being followed everywhere.

She said some homes have been very supportive, but others are still insisting on 15-minute window visits only.

At least four families in different areas told her they were asked by nursing homes to stop talking about visiting restrictions on social media, or their visits would be stopped.

“That is scary, people are being bullied and they are in tears. A number of solicitors have offered their services free of charge to us, it’s not right to frighten people,” she said.

A Facebook page run by the campaign shares comments from staff and families.

One staff member wrote anonymously: “It is breaking my heart to see the residents so sad. I am watching them fade away before my eyes.”