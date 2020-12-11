HSE says no shortage of vaccines for babies 

The HSE has said there is no shortage of common vaccines for babies amid claims some parents were struggling to get standard jabs for young children.

A number of parents have told the Irish Examiner that they have been unable to obtain the standard six-in-one vaccinations for four-month-old babies and six-month-old babies from their GPs because of problems with supply.

One parent was told to lodge any complaint to the National Immunisation Office.

However, the HSE said that vaccinations had continued throughout the year and urged those who are looking to vaccinate their babies to get in contact with their primary care providers.

A statement from the HSE read: "The emergence of Covid-19 earlier this year put additional pressure on HSE and primary care services.

"However, primary care services have remained open as an essential service and continued to offer vaccines to babies, pregnant women, and people in at-risk groups. Deliveries of vaccines have continued throughout this time as normal.

"The HSE has worked with primary care and have released communications using traditional and social media this year to encourage parents to bring their babies and young children for vaccines when they become due."

Babies are vaccinated at birth and at two, four, six, 12 and 13 months old, though the HSE says that most vaccines can be given at any age.

However, HSE guidelines say that parents should not delay getting their children the jabs because of Covid-19.

"It is important, that the childhood vaccines are given at the recommended time to provide children with maximum protection from vaccine-preventable diseases," the HSE stated.

"Delaying the childhood vaccines is putting children at unnecessary risk."

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said earlier today that the free nasal spray flu vaccine had been expanded to include 13-17-year-olds, meaning that children over the age of two and under 18 can now all avail of the scheme for free.

Mr Donnelly encouraged parents to vaccinate their children.

"By arranging for them to get a free flu vaccine, you will help to protect your children from a potentially serious illness," he said. You will also help others in your family and community by reducing the potential to spread the flu.”

Children are more likely than adults to get severe complications because of flu. Over the last 10 years in Ireland, 4,750 children needed to be admitted to hospital because of complications of flu.

Some 183 of these then had to go to intensive care, and 41 died.

Dr Chantal Migone, a specialist in public health medicine with the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, said that batches of the nasal spray flu vaccine would expire in January, so parents should get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.