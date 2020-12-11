Gerry Adams dedicates book of poetry to coronavirus victims

Mr Adams has published a number of books in the past. His latest is entitled Poems For Hard Times
Gerry Adams has published a poetry book in memory of those who have died from coronavirus. Picture: David Young/PA

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 17:51
Michael McHugh, PA

Gerry Adams has published a book of poetry in memory of those who died with coronavirus.

The former Sinn Féin president said it was a modest collection of verses put together for his friends and family.

Mr Adams has published a number of books in the past. His latest is entitled Poems For Hard Times.

He said: “It is offered in memory of all those people who died from the coronavirus and their families.

“It is a tribute to the heroines and heroes who minded them.

“And to all the frontline workers who minded and mind us all.”

He said not all of the poems were written during the pandemic, although some were.

He added: “One was written in Havana during Fidel Castro’s funeral.

“Another was written in Gaza City. Others were written on planes and trains.”

Covid-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases in Ireland

