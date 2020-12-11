Covid-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases in Ireland

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 81.2 nationally.
Covid-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases in Ireland

Shoppers on St. Patrick Street, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 17:47
Steve Neville

There have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, it has been announced.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (nphet) has also announced a 313 new cases of the virus.

The death toll from the disease now stands at 2,120 while there has been 75,507 cases.

70 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 31 in Mayo and 21 in Kilkenny. 

There are 19 cases in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Of the cases:

  • 144 are men / 169 are women 
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today that as of 2pm, 197 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 81.2 nationally.

Donegal continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate ay 229.9, followed by Kilkenny (194.5) and Louth (159.8).

Read More

Major step forward for €60m Cork Children's hospital as funding secured

More in this section

Anti-vaccination protesters target Cork primary schools Free flu vaccines to be extended to children up to age of 17
Witness appeal as woman, 80s, dies following three-car collision Witness appeal as woman, 80s, dies following three-car collision
John Hume funeral No-deal Brexit would be enormous lost opportunity, warns Coveney
John Hume death

Gerry Adams dedicates book of poetry to coronavirus victims

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices