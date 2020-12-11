Covid-19: Three deaths and 313 new cases in Ireland

There have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, it has been announced.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (nphet) has also announced a 313 new cases of the virus.

The death toll from the disease now stands at 2,120 while there has been 75,507 cases.

70 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 31 in Mayo and 21 in Kilkenny.

There are 19 cases in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Of the cases:

144 are men / 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed today that as of 2pm, 197 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU.

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 81.2 nationally.

Donegal continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate ay 229.9, followed by Kilkenny (194.5) and Louth (159.8).