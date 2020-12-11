Free flu vaccines to be extended to children up to age of 17

The flu vaccine will now be given for free to children up to the age of 17.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnolly announced the extension of the scheme today.

Previously, all children aged between two and 12 were given free access to flu vaccines.

This has now has been extended to include all children between the ages of 2 and 17.

The Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine will be administered to children through a single spray in each nostril rather than an injection.

The vaccine is available at GPs and pharmacies and parents have been asked to bring their children for vaccination before the end of January.

“We are all doing what we can, this year more than ever, to protect the health of our families,” said Mr Donnolly.

“Getting the flu vaccine is another way to look after your children’s health. Children are more likely than adults to get very sick from the flu, and they also may pass on the virus for a longer period of time than adults.

“By arranging for them to get a free flu vaccine, you will help to protect your children from a potentially serious illness.

“You will also help others in your family and community by reducing the potential to spread the flu.”