Witness appeal as woman, 80s, dies following three-car collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Dublin that occurred on December 5.

The three-car collision on the Albert Road Lower in Dun Laoghaire, saw one of the drivers - a woman in her 80s - being taken to St.Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

The woman passed away two days after the incident.

The driver of the second car was uninjured. The third car involved, which was parked, had no occupants at the time of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area between 7.35pm and 7.50pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.