Witness appeal as woman, 80s, dies following three-car collision

The woman was taken to St.Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. She passed away two days after the incident
Witness appeal as woman, 80s, dies following three-car collision

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 15:17
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Dublin that occurred on December 5.

The three-car collision on the Albert Road Lower in Dun Laoghaire, saw one of the drivers - a woman in her 80s - being taken to St.Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

The woman passed away two days after the incident.  

The driver of the second car was uninjured. The third car involved, which was parked, had no occupants at the time of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area between 7.35pm and 7.50pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

Principal had 'no alternative' but to close school after Covid-19 outbreak

More in this section

Bobby Storey funeral Perception of two-tier policing over Bobby Storey funeral ‘must be addressed’
Principal had 'no alternative' but to close school after Covid-19 outbreak Principal had 'no alternative' but to close school after Covid-19 outbreak
Irish consumers losing trust in banks due to lack of in-person services, study finds Irish consumers losing trust in banks due to lack of in-person services, study finds
Coronavirus

Covid-19: 12 deaths and 538 new cases in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices