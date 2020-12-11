Covid-19: 12 deaths and 538 new cases in Northern Ireland

Another 12 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

An additional 538 people have tested positive.

The total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is now more than 57,000.

The figures come after a two-week 'circuit breaker' lockdown in the North ended at midnight.

Police officers and Covid ambassadors are set to be more visible across Northern Ireland as the region eases out of the restrictions.

As shops and sections of the hospitality sector reopened on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said public understanding and adherence with the coronavirus regulations is key to success.

Ambassadors, provided by local councils, are set to provide advice on queuing and ensuring safety across the Christmas period.

ACC Todd said the council ambassadors can also issue fines, which range up to a £10,000 penalty.

“Any individual penalty depends on the circumstances in which people are fined,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Belfast city centre on Friday, ACC Todd said the public can “expect to see more police officers in more places more of the time”.

“You will also see us working in partnership with local councils and their ambassadors to try and keep the environment as safe for people as they can and allow businesses that are open to conduct their business as safely as possible,” he said.

“The more help we can get in that space from all partners, to get that message out and remind people on a daily basis what the safety precautions are, we welcome that.”