Rotunda launches fundraiser for special camera to fight blindness in premature infants

The Rotunda Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign to procure a new digital retinal camera for its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Premature babies are at a higher risk of complications, including retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), an eye disorder which can lead to blindness if not treated promptly.

The digital retinal camera will enable the Rotunda team to diagnose ROP on site, in advance of a follow-up appointment with a consultant ophthalmologist, which will allow for early intervention and treatment for premature babies.

ROP primarily affects premature infants weighing less than 1,500g, or born at 32 weeks gestation or less.

Babies born at less than 27 weeks have a one in 10 chance of requiring treatment for ROP, and those born between 28-32 weeks have a one in 25 chance of having the condition.

Read More Partners of pregnant women to be allowed attend 20-week scan

However, it can be treated if caught early, and the digital retinal camera can detect the condition.

The Rotunda foundation, which fundraises exclusively for the hospital to support clinical services, patient care and research, has teamed up with blogger Cliona Kelly (@peaches_og), to raise the funds.

📢📢📢Please Share 📢📢📢

We need your help! The Rotunda Foundation and @peaches_og are hosting a FUNDRAISER and HUGE GIVEAWAY for an important piece of equipment for the @RotundaHospital NICU. Read more below⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/Aid18TbrGy #giveaway #Fundraiser #NICU — The Rotunda Foundation (@RotundaCharity) December 10, 2020

"We are delighted that Cliona Kelly has joined our Christmas fundraiser this year for this important piece of equipment for the Rotunda Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit," said Sheila Costigan, general manager of the Rotunda Foundation.

"We are hoping to raise €160,000 towards the cost of the digital retinal camera.

"As part of the fundraiser, donors are in with a chance to win a Gucci GG Marmont handbag and matching card case wallet, worth over €1,550, a Vanity Table donated by Glamdoll and a range of beauty and skincare products.

"Every person who donates €5 or more will be entered in the competition and the winner will be announced in January 2021."

Donations can be made here.

The funds raised will supplement existing funding received from the Department of Health, the HSE and the RCSI Hospital Group.