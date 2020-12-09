Partners of pregnant women to be allowed attend 20-week scan

The HSE has confirmed that partners of pregnant women are going to be allowed to attend the 20-week scan.

Previously, this had not been allowed since earlier this year because of concerns around the spread of Covid-19.

Partners were only allowed to be at the birth, with a strict no visitor policy in place afterwards.

The HSE said that re-introducing access to partners of pregnant women during the pandemic "is challenging, and our priority must be the safety of women, their babies and maternity staff.

"Nevertheless, the HSE is very mindful of the disappointment or distress caused by some of these restrictions."

The HSE said that it is re-classifying partners as an ‘essential companion’ of a pregnant woman for the fetal anomaly or anatomy scan, from this week.

"This is due to the on-going low Covid-19 infection rate in our maternity services, and thankfully, that there have been no maternal deaths due to Covid-19.

"The fetal anomaly/anatomy scan is offered by some hospitals to women who are between 20-22 weeks of pregnancy."

A statement added: "Similar arrangements to those now being recommended have been in place at a number of hospitals on an ad hoc basis. This re-classification is to ensure a consistent service is provided to expectant mothers and their partners across our maternity units."

However, the health service warned that if a case of Covid-19 is linked to a maternity unit, the HSE’s Public Health teams "will undertake a public health risk assessment".

"Recommended measures may include additional restrictions being re-implemented. Responses and recommendations for each maternity unit may differ, depending on the facilities and circumstances."

More than 50,000 people signed a petition calling for changes to the restrictions.

Caroline Cumming from Uplift, who organised the petition, said it is a step in the right direction.

“This is obviously great news for a lot of people. It will make a big impact on a lot of couples experience," said Ms Cumming.

“But it is really just the first step of what should be many. There’s a lot more changes we need to see.”