Public asked to be mindful of older people's concerns about Christmas gatherings

The public are being urged to be mindful of any apprehensions older people may have about family and social gatherings over the Christmas period.

ALONE, a charity organisation which supports older people, is encouraging them exercise their own judgment and look out for their best interests when it comes to meet-ups over the holidays.

ALONE says it has received numerous calls from older people raising concerns about the usual social activities surrounding the Christmas season.

The charity says that many older people do not want to put themselves at risk and are worried about meeting up with family.

Some have even reported that they wish to spend the holiday season alone to protect themselves, but that they are feeling obliged to act as normal to avoid upsetting family members.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, said 2020 has been “a difficult year for older people across the country."

"We are asking members of the public to consider the older people in their lives by respecting any concerns they may have surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, and not pressuring them to attend social gatherings where they may feel anxious or uncomfortable.

It’s natural to want to see all of our friends and family at Christmas, but this year things are different

"We will all need to make some changes to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the older people in our lives.”

ALONE is encouraging older people to stay within a safe ‘bubble’ this Christmas, and to keep in touch via phone calls and socially distant visits to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19.

"We hope that communities will come together to reach out to older people in need of support or assistance, and, if they need it, to encourage them to pick up the phone and get in touch with ALONE,” Mr Moynihan added.

The organisation is also asking members of the community to check in with the older person in their lives to make make sure they have everything they need for the weeks ahead.