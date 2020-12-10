Flock of turkeys in south Wicklow culled after bird flu outbreak

The Department of Agriculture has set up a protection zone centred on an area near Knockananna. File picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 22:05

A flock of turkeys in south Wicklow have been culled after the first outbreak of the H5N8 bird flu strain on an Irish farm.

The Department of Agriculture has set up a protection zone centred on an area near Knockananna.

Inspectors will be putting in controls on the movement of birds, hatchlings, eggs and manure across a wider area too.

IFA president Tim Cullinane says there's no cause for alarm for householders -- but poultry farmers should be on high alert.

“There was a number of wild birds that had ben found with this flu a number of months ago,” he said.

 He added that it was important the flock owners with turkeys or hens are fed indoors.

“It’s important that this flu is contained and that it doesn’t get into further flocks.”

