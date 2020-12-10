Scotland lifts travel ban on most parts of Ireland

A travel ban for people arriving in Scotland from most parts of Ireland has been lifted
Scotland lifts travel ban on most parts of Ireland
The measure comes into effect at 6pm on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 16:27
Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

A travel ban for people arriving in Scotland from most parts of Ireland has been lifted.

The measure comes into effect at 6pm on Friday but travel to Jersey will be prohibited temporarily at the same time.

There are now lower numbers of Covid-19 across Ireland, although infection rates in Co Donegal remain high and the Scottish Government said people should not go there.

Michael Matheson reminded Scots about Ireland’s quarantine restrictions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Scottish Government’s clinical advisers have carefully considered the potential public health impact and assessed the risk of importation of Covid-19 from Ireland as a whole to be no longer high.

“But there remains a specific risk in relation to travel to and from Donegal.”

He added: “While our ban is being lifted for travel to and from most of Ireland, clearly the virus and its threat to public health have not gone away.

“Those intent on travelling should be aware that Irish quarantine restrictions will apply to anyone arriving from anywhere in Great Britain so they should also follow the advice in that country.

“Our firm advice continues to be that non-essential travel – whether domestic or international – should not be undertaken at this time.”

The changes are being made by regulations laid in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, which also confirm travel restrictions remain in place between Scotland and England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It means people should not travel to or from these areas unless under exceptional circumstances.

