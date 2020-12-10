Huge increase in number of homeless people who self-harmed last year, says NSRF

There was a 24% increase in the number of homeless people presenting at emergency departments due to self-harm, according to the National Suicide Research Foundation.

The report also recommends restricting the sale of paracetamol to pharmacy outlets only, and the monitoring of media and social media platforms for portrayals of methods of self-harm.

The 2019 annual report for the NSRF's Self-Harm Registry shows an overall fall in the number of self-harming presentations last year, with 12,465 presentations to hospitals due to self-harm, involving 9,705 individuals.

That meant an age-standardised rate of 206 presentations per 100,000 people — 2% lower than the rate in 2018, and 8% lower than the peak rate recorded by the registry in 2010.

However, while the national male rate of self-harm was 3% lower in 2019 compared with the previous year, the fall in the rate for women was less, at just 1%.

The peak rate for women was in the 15-19 year age group, and in 20-24 year group for men. According to the report: "These rates imply that one in every 138 women in the age group 15-19 years, and one in every 206 men in the age group 20-24 years presented to hospital in 2019 as a consequence of self-harm."

The report also showed that there were 668 presentations made by residents of homeless hostels and people of no fixed abode in 2019, accounting for approximately 5% of all presentations recorded by the registry.

"This represents an increase of 24% in presentations made by this group when compared to 2018," it said. "This follows on from a decrease of 9% observed between 2017 and 2018."

NSRF head of research Dr Paul Corcoran said: "More people experiencing homelessness presented to hospital as a result of self-harm in 2019 than in any other year. Record numbers of people were homeless in 2019.

"We need to know more about the outcomes for this vulnerable group, how well health and social services address their needs, and what service improvements are needed to optimise their care."

The report also noted variation in the rate of self-harm by region, with the highest rates recorded in cities.

"Of note is the 26% reduction in the male self-harm rate in Cork City, which decreased to 302 per 100,000 from 410 per 100,000 in 2018," it said. "Cork City had recorded the highest rate of male self-harm in the country in recent years [more than 400 per 100,000 since 2015]."

Of the 9,705 patients who presented to hospital following self-harm in 2019, some 1,455 (15%) made at least one repeat presentation to hospital during the calendar year.

Alcohol was involved in 31% of all presentations, and was more often involved in male than female presentations.

The report also showed that 72% of patients were assessed by a member of the mental health team in the presenting hospital, and 55% of cases were discharged following treatment in the emergency department, with 79% of those provided with a recommended referral or follow-up appointment.

However, 13% of patients left the emergency department before a next-step care recommendation could be made.

The report recommends improvements to the clinical management of self-harm presentations and specific measures to target the issue among young people and those who are homeless and looking at locations linked to drownings.

In addition to focussing on media portrayals of possible self-harm methods, the NSRF also said the sale of paracetamol should be limited to pharmacies only.

nsrf.ie

www.samaritans.org / call 123 116