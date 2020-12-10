Covid-19: 14 further deaths and 441 news cases in Northern Ireland

A further 14 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

An additional 441 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 1,099.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 56,719.

The figures come as MLAs heard that the ambulance service needs a £30 million cash injection to address staffing shortages that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Northern Ireland Ambulance Service management told the health committee the number of operational staff needs to be increased by about a third over the next five years – from around 1,000 to 1,320.

NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said the capacity gaps are currently being plugged with an overreliance on overtime or the use of voluntary and private sector ambulances.

The committee heard that, at points during the pandemic, one in five of the overall workforce was absent for Covid-19 related reasons.