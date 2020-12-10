Covid-19: 14 further deaths and 441 news cases in Northern Ireland

Covid-19: 14 further deaths and 441 news cases in Northern Ireland

It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 1,099. File picture

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 14:30
PA

A further 14 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

An additional 441 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 1,099.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 56,719.

The figures come as MLAs heard that the ambulance service needs a £30 million cash injection to address staffing shortages that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Northern Ireland Ambulance Service management told the health committee the number of operational staff needs to be increased by about a third over the next five years – from around 1,000 to 1,320.

NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said the capacity gaps are currently being plugged with an overreliance on overtime or the use of voluntary and private sector ambulances.

The committee heard that, at points during the pandemic, one in five of the overall workforce was absent for Covid-19 related reasons.

Read More

Covid-19 vaccine: 'Several months' before normality resumes, health minister warns

More in this section

Swine flu Government to consider prioritising teenagers with health conditions for Covid-19 vaccine
Prison Service refuses to say if staff have been sanctioned for penalising whistleblowers Prison Service refuses to say if staff have been sanctioned for penalising whistleblowers
Ian Bailey4 Ian Bailey case over driving under influence of drugs adjourned to January
Taoiseach: Brexit deal is still possible

Taoiseach: Brexit deal is still possible

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices