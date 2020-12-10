Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Eva Sandorova, 14, is missing from her home in the Newcastle area of Dublin.

She was last seen at approximately 4pm on Dec 7 at the Dundrum Shopping Centre.

Eva is described as being approximately 5’5" in height and of a medium build.

She has brown eyes and black hair, and when last seen, she was wearing a shiny black jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with any information on Eva’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.