'Morally permissible' for Catholics to take Covid-19 vaccine that uses foetal tissue, bishops say

Irish bishops have said that it is “morally permissible” for Catholics to take the Covid-19 vaccine, even if it utilises foetal cell lines.

In a statement, the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference said the vaccine could be accepted if more ‘ethically acceptable” alternatives were not possible.

The group has acknowledged that vaccination is “an essential aspect” of preventing and halting the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, it said it was seeking to "encourage Catholics to support a programme of vaccination, not only for their own good, but for the protection of life and the health of those who are vulnerable and for the common good of humanity."

The Bishops said that refusal to accept a vaccine could "contribute to significant loss of life in the community and especially among those who are most vulnerable."

"This reality must inform any judgement of conscience.

“The decision of those who decide to accept vaccines which have had some link with foetal cell-lines in the past does not imply any consent on their part to abortion,” the group added.

The traditional teaching of the church is that the use stems cells and other genetic materials from aborted foetuses is unethical and immoral.

In the past, foetal cell tissue has been used in the development of vaccines.

However, modern technology has seen its use decline significantly.

Most Covid-19 vaccines were developed using mRNA - an application which teaches cells how to create a protein to trigger an immune response inside the human body.

Both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines work this way.

The Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine does utilise a cell strain taken from a foetus, however, these cells are filtered out and do not form part of the final vaccine insert.