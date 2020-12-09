Irish Prison Service to streamline catering operations

The Irish Prison Service is to implement a series of checks and balances to remove inefficiencies in how it caters for its prisoners.

Director general of the IPS Caron McCaffrey is expected to tell the Public Accounts Committee this morning that a new procurement system for the service is to go live early in 2021 to better “segregate” duties in terms of ordering, delivering and paying for food.

Meanwhile, food usage reports and monthly expenditure reports have been introduced in order to “greatly enhance the oversight and monitoring of catering and food usage in each location”, while “tuck shops” will no longer be required to be run on a for-profit basis.

Currently the catering budget of the IPS comes to €8.5m per year.

An audit of the IPS’s catering and ancillary services for 2019 found a great deal of variance, up to 60%, in costs by prison in terms of the daily bill for feeding prisoners, with Midlands Prison Portlaoise noted as the most expensive, at a daily rate of €7.27.

Meanwhile, a number of “non-standard, high value food items” were noted as having been “repeatedly purchased” in one prison, according to the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the state’s accountant. Those “luxury” items included “fillet steaks, rib roasts, prosciutto and catering chocolate”.

Further, prison tuck shops were found to be subject to poor governance both in terms of procurement of stock and the submission of accounts for audit, leading to further marked variance in the profits reported by the 12 prisons managed by the IPS. Overall €1 million in profit was made at such shops in 2019 on sales of nearly €7 million, with profit margins at Castlerea Prison of 21% the highest in the State. Midlands Prison had the lowest margin, of 8%.

Profits from tuck shops are also supposed to be used solely for prisoner assistance programmes - however the C&AG found this was not always the case, with a number of payments across 2019 having instead been used for the benefit of staff.

For the first time, Ms McCaffrey will say, voluntary mess committees, which run canteen facilities for prison staff will become subject to a signed service agreement in a bid to increase oversight as to how those committees procure goods.

Those committees had never previously been subject to audit of submitted accounts, while the C&AG had found that no process was in place which saw the IPS able to guarantee that staff catering was being subsidised inappropriately.

Ms McCaffrey is expected to announce the elimination of Prisoner Assisted Programme Funds to be replaced by a centrally-managed fund sourced from the Department of Justice budget to fund “prisoner initiatives”.

This will eliminate the need to run prison shops on a profit making basis, she will say, and thus allow the introduction of a new pricing system which will see all products, barring tobacco, sold at cost price.

“This will be hugely beneficial to prisoners and their families,” Ms McCaffrey will say, and will have the added benefit of eliminating the need to increase the prisoner gratuity payment “which has not been increased for a significant period of time”.

The sale of tobacco products meanwhile will be used for a new “prisoner hardship fund”, she will say, to be managed by prison governors.