Covid-19: 2021 before return to 'old normal', says expert

An infectious disease expert says it could be the end of 2021 before the country is back to the 'old normal.'

The comments come as 215 more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, with one further death.

UCC Professor Gerry Killeen says it could be December of 2021 before life returns to the way it was before the pandemic.

“It’s very important that we hold onto these gains and that maybe think about consolidating them in the new year," he said.

“Otherwise we’re going to need rolling lockdowns for months and months.

"And exactly how long, none of us really know, but it could easily be a year before we can all go back to ‘old normal’.”

Yesterday, an Irish grandmother became the first person in the world to receive a vaccine for Covid-19.

90-year-old Margaret Keenan, originally from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland, received the jab at 6.31am in Coventry, England on Tuesday, marking the start of a phased rollout of the vaccine to older people in the UK.

On Tuesday, the Government approved Nphet's advice on prioritisation of Covid-19 vaccines.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said this is an important step in the development of the vaccine strategy.

"While each of us awaits our opportunity to be vaccinated, it is important that we continue to protect each other in the meantime, particularly over Christmas and in the months ahead," said Dr Holohan.

“Continue to follow public health advice; avoid crowded places, physically distance, wear face coverings, wash hands regularly and practice cough/sneeze etiquette.”

Meanwhile, a new Covid-19 testing centre is opening in Dublin today at Leopardstown Racecourse.

Tropical Medical Bureau and Plusvital will offer same-day results of PCR tests for €120.

There will also be a drive-through testing facility on-site, and a travel certificate will be provided.

Over 150 people have already booked appointments in advance of the opening today.