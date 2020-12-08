Patients could receive phone alerts to remind them about Covid-19 vaccine

At the moment anyone booking a flu vaccine with their GP receives a number of alerts starting three days before the appointment to make sure no-one misses out.
Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 19:23
Niamh Griffin

Irish patients could receive a series of phone alerts to remind them about their Covid-19 vaccines, according to a leading GP.

Dr Denis McCauley, with the Irish Medical Organisation, said this could be in place for the new Covid-19 vaccines also as it is assumed GPs will be a main focus for vaccine delivery.

He said it is unlikely Irish patients will receive a reminder card as the health authorities in Wales are doing: “The Irish version will be they will have their mobile phone with three reminders beforehand.

"Almost all of the people needing a vaccine will actually be on a GP database already.” 

However he warned if daily updates are required in the same way that Covid-19 infection case numbers are announced, then any new software must be integrated with the existing GP systems.

He said: “We need GP software and a one-click system, it can be done. If it is 17 clicks (to register a patient) we will be five or six days behind.

Q&A: What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine

"You have to imagine if a GP gives 400 vaccines in a day, then you have to spend a morning claiming them.” The Donegal GP said this system could then also be used to administer the flu vaccine more efficiently next year.

In Wales, each patient will get a card with their first dose of the vaccine.

This shows the date and the batch number of the dose, the person’s name and date of birth and a reminder for the second dose.

The Health Department in Northern Ireland was unable to confirm today whether they are planning something similar.

