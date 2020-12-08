No specific proposals to cap high insurance claims or legal fees in  Government plan

The offence of perjury will be put on a statutory footing to combat fraudulent insurance claims and new personal injury guidelines are to replace the book of quantum.

The Cabinet on Tuesday morning approved a new action plan to tackle insurance costs and contains 66 actions designed to bring down costs and reduce the pressure on businesses already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the plan contained no specific proposals as to how to cap awards to people who claim, premiums charged by companies or legal fees for those involved in cases.

The plan only commits to “monitoring whether personal injury award levels need to be capped”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, at a press conference, said ministers have agreed to replace the book of quantum with new guidelines on the “appropriate” level of personal injury awards.

He said the Government will enhance the role of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) and place perjury on a statutory footing, making the offence easier to prosecute.

It says it will examine dual pricing and establish an office within Government to encourage greater insurance market competition.

Mr Varadkar said that “things have to change” when it comes to insurance costs.

For far too long, the cost and availability of insurance has been a problem for businesses, consumers and community and voluntary groups.

"Things have to change and I am determined that they should change for the better under this new Government.

“As we reopen our economy once more, businesses and families will face financial pressures, including that of insurance, and it our intention to alleviate that over the coming period.”

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the insurance industry has a “key role” in helping to reopen the economy and wider society as the country emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee hailed the plan as ambitious.

“The Perjury and Related Offences Bill will introduce penalties for perjury related offences and there will be enhanced cooperation between An Garda Síochána and the insurance industry to combat insurance fraud,” she said.

The Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming will next week chair the first meeting of the new cross-departmental office on the topic. The Government will commit to progressing the action plan over an 18-month period.