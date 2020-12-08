Dáil committee to hear economy faces 'scarring effects' from Covid-19

The economy faces “scarring effects” from Covid-19 and counties more reliant on tourism and hospitality have been worse affected, especially western and border regions, the Dáil’s Budget oversight committee will hear today.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) will tell committee members today will voice alarm at the high level of spending increases included in October’s Budget.

The Government faces a number of significant challenges once the economy is on a path to recovery.

“In addition to possible scarring effects of Covid-19 and Brexit on future growth, longstanding issues remain. These include Ireland’s rapidly ageing population, climate change, the over-reliance on corporation tax and the ambitions to embark on largescale Sláintecare reforms of the health sector.

"All of these will add to budgetary pressures over the coming years and decades,” Ifac chair Sebastian Barnes will say.

Committee members including Kieran O’Donnell of Fine Gael and Labour’s Ged Nash are likely to hone in on this warning about future spending by government during exchanges today.

Overall severe impact

Ifac will say Budget 2021 included substantial, permanent increases in spending of at least €5.4 billion. Rather than being temporary and targeted, these will remain after the pandemic, it will say.

“They are also surprisingly large in the context of past budgets — budgets since 2015 have had packages closer to €3½ billion on average. The permanent increases could even be as high as €8.5bn as it is not possible to ascertain the nature of some of the increases in non-Exchequer areas. This reflects ongoing transparency problems in areas outside of the Exchequer that are traditionally not the focus of the Department,” Ifac will say.

The Council will say it is not opposed to a permanent rise in spending in and of itself. The issue is that there is no sense of how the lasting increases will be financed sustainably over the medium term.

The Programme for Government rules out tax increases and spending reductions across large parts of the tax base and existing spending. “The risk is that, instead, these will lead to larger deficits, which will put upward pressure on debt ratios. In addition, there is a risk is that some of the estimated temporary spending increases included in 2021 projections end up becoming permanent,” Ifac will say.

Covid-19 has led to massive government spending on job supports, health responses and measures to stimulate demand. Tax revenues have fallen sharply in some areas, notably VAT, the committee will hear.

“Yet corporation tax and income tax have fared better than expected. A very large deficit close to €20bn (or 10% of GNI*) is likely this year and this will lead to a sharp rise in the debt-to-GNI* ratio, which was already at high levels precrisis — the sixth highest in the OECD,” Ifac head Sebastian Barnes will say.

Overall, Ifac says the economic impact of the pandemic has been severe.

Economic decline and recovery

The Budget projections imply a 6% decline in real modified gross national income—or GNI*—this year, followed by a muted 2% recovery in 2021. While the recovery in the domestic economy in the third quarter was strong, and multinational enterprises have boosted wider activity, November’s Covid-adjusted unemployment rate remains high at 17.4% for those aged 25–74.

“For Budget 2021, the Government assumed that a vaccine would not be widely available until at least 2022, and that trade between the UK and the EU would be based on a hard Brexit. This was prudent, given the uncertainties and risks involved,” Ifac will say.

“The Budget forecasts cover just one year ahead, unlike the normal five-year horizon. This gives an extremely narrow picture as to how today’s policies might impact the economy and public finances. While medium term projections are uncertain, they help to promote good fiscal policy and to identify economic imbalances. A return to five-year forecasting is essential for next April’s Stability Programme,” Ifac will say.

The outlook remains highly uncertain and the impacts of the crisis might be felt for a long time. Sectors like retail, hospitality, transport and the arts are especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

“Counties more reliant on tourism and hospitality have been worse affected, especially western and border regions. The impact of Brexit, though assumed disorderly for the budget, is still unclear and could be much different than assumed. Ireland is also exposed to international tax changes. Changes could reduce future corporation tax receipts and foreign direct investment,” the committee will hear.

Spending and borrowing increases

The Government’s decision to continue to borrow to support households and businesses through the Covid-19 crisis and to provide stimulus is “appropriate,” Mr Barnes will say.

“These measures, though costly, should help to lessen the lasting economic damage of the crisis, and ultimately lead to a more sustainable path for government debt ratios. The Council welcomes the use of contingencies in Budget 2021 to cope with any additional costs of Covid-19 and Brexit and the use of a Recovery Fund. These temporary and targeted supports should fall out of spending as the need for emergency measures diminishes and as the economy recovers,” he will say.

The Council’s simulations suggest that Ireland’s debt ratios will climb to between 109% and 127% of modified gross national income by end 2021. Assuming interest rates remain reasonably favourable, debt ratios should fall over the medium term except if there are repeated waves of the pandemic.

The €5.4bn of core spending increases planned for 2021 will slow the pace of debt reduction. These could add about €5bn to the deficit even by 2025. This builds up so that debt could be over €20bn (7% of GNI*) higher.

The Government should use its medium-term strategy in April 2021 to deliver credible plans, Ifac will say.