Gardaí report highest levels of public confidence in annual review

An Garda Síochána published their Annual Report for 2019 and have reported the seizure of over €21m worth of drugs, an expansion of the force to its largest ever personnel size with over 14,000 gardaí, and public confidence levels at their highest levels in five years at over 90% approval.

The highlights of the report laid before the Houses of Oireachtas include:

Personnel size increased to a working time equivalent of 17,709.9 including 14,307 gardaí;

92% of the public have expressed confidence in An Garda Síochána in Q3 2019, the highest level in five years under the Public Attitudes Survey;

The seizure of €21m worth of drugs;

Senior officer ranks grew with 125 Gardaí promoted to Inspector and 169 officers promoted to Sergeant;

340 gardaí were re-assigned to front line duties;

18 guns were seized throughout the year, while 11,649 people were arrested for different offences;

Gardaí stopped 14 assassinations;

24 garda were suspended during 2019, and 554 injured themselves while at work.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris praised the force's work and said the results of their efforts are evident in the report and the recorded levels of public approval.

"The dedication and determination of garda personnel to keeping people safe is evident throughout this report. From significant drug seizures, on-going reductions in burglaries, crime prevention initiatives, and daily community engagement.

"The results of this can be seen in the 2019 garda Public Attitudes Survey. It found high levels of satisfaction with the service we provide and public trust of over 90%," said Commissioner Harris.

The Garda Commissioner highlighted the force's role in state security with their successful counter-terrorism operations.

"An Garda Síochána’s role in securing the State during the year was also evident from major seizures of weaponry that degraded the capability of dissident groups, convictions for terrorism offences, and large-scale preparations for potential terrorist incidents,” said the Commissioner.

An Garda Síochána said they have moved human rights to the centre of policing delivery in line with their obligations under the European Convention and Irish Law as part of the Policing Service for our Future initiative.

Gardaí have also published their Diversity and Integration Strategy, 2019 – 2021 today which includes for the first time a policing definition of hate crime and focuses on improving the identification, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes.

"2019 was a year of progress for An Garda Síochána which saw further significant investment by Government in the service and many changes for the better under A Policing Service for our Future," a statement from the gardaí said.

The full report published today can be read here and the work of the gardaí can be followed on their social media.