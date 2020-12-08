Man hospitalised after collision in Sligo

Man hospitalised after collision in Sligo

The incident occurred last night in Co Sligo. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 07:30
Ciarán Sunderland

A man in Co Sligo has been hospitalised with injuries after a collision with a car on John Street in Sligo town. 

The pedestrian was struck by the car at around 9.45pm last night and was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Aged in his 50s, he has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Forensic collision investigators have closed the scene to carry out an investigation and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

An appeal for camera footage from road users (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area from 9:30pm – 10pm has also been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Uncertainty over Garda implementation of house party fines

