Covid-19: Chief Medical Officer warns of likely rise in case numbers

The number of daily cases of Covid has "bottomed out" and we can now expect numbers to begin to rise again, the chief medical officer has warned.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has already warned that daily cases could spike to between 800 and 1,200 by the second week in January if there is a large amount of social gathering in the coming weeks.

Dr Tony Holohan said this is still a "plausible scenario" and cases have already slightly increased in recent days.

"We think we're past the low point, we've seen a slight increase of 13% in the last week," Dr Holohon said.

"The five day average now it's just under 290 cases, so that still at lot. We think we've passed the low point and at a quite high level and much higher that we would like."

Dr Holohon also said that he had passed through Dublin city centre on Sunday and it was "busier than I thought it might be", however, he believes there is still a high level of compliance with Covid guidelines.

He made the remarks as a further 242 cases of the virus were confirmed. Ireland now has the lowest incidence rate in Europe both in terms of the last 7 and 14 days.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach said Ireland will be "ready" to rollout vaccines before Christmas if European authorities fast-track the approval process.

Speaking in Cork, Micheál Martin said: "If the European Medicines Board brings forward its date, that’s a matter for it and we will be ready for it in any event."

However, Dr Holohon said the date they are still working towards for the sign-off on any vaccine is the end of this month.

The authorisation is conducted on behalf of this country by the European Medicines Agency, the first authorisation is not anticipated to take place before the 29th of this month.

"The vaccine plan is working towards ensuring that once we have authorisation for a vaccine or vaccines, and we hope that it will come quickly in respect of a number of vaccines, that would be a position to start to roll those out and give them to the public in a prioritised way," he said.

The vaccine task force met again yesterday, with Dr Holohon stating that the group is still on track to have a plan fully developed by Friday when it is due to be delivered to the Government.

It comes as one of the largest trade unions representing teachers has written to the Taoiseach asking him to consider prioritising teachers, SNAs and other school staff for the Covid vaccine rollout.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), which represents primary school teachers, wrote a letter to the Taoiseach outlining its concerns that Mr Martin had a "fixed view" of the essential workers who would be given the Covid vaccine first.

"The INTO unequivocally recognises that vulnerable people, the elderly and healthcare workers should be first in line for a Covid-19 vaccine," the letter read, which was signed by John Boyle INTO general secretary.

"However, considering the government and Nphet have expressed their view upon the move to level 5 that schools should remain open as an essential service, it is only right that education staff are recognised as essential workers going forward."