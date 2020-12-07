Teachers' union ask Taoiseach for priority access to Covid vaccine

The INTO says teachers should be recognised as essential workers and vaccinating them would ensure schools could remain open in the new year
One of the largest trade unions representing teachers has written to the Taoiseach asking him to consider prioritising teachers, SNAs and other school staff for the Covid vaccine rollout. File picture

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 19:50
Aine Kenny

One of the largest trade unions representing teachers has written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin asking him to consider prioritising teachers, SNAs and other school staff for the Covid vaccine rollout.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), which represents primary school teachers, wrote a letter to the Taoiseach outlining its concerns that Mr Martin had a "fixed view" of the essential workers who would be given the Covid vaccine first.

"The INTO unequivocally recognises that vulnerable people, the elderly and healthcare workers should be first in line for a Covid-19 vaccine," the letter read.

"However, considering the government and Nphet have expressed their view upon the move to level 5 that schools should remain open as an essential service, it is only right that education staff are recognised as essential workers going forward."

The letter, which was signed by John Boyle, INTO general secretary, went on to remind the Taoiseach about his previous praise of school staff, who have managed to keep schools open despite rising cases.

"We need to government's support if this successful effort is to be maintained after the Christmas break. Education staff will be under even more pressure in the new year, if the move to level 3 leads to an increase in Covid-19 case numbers.

Access to a Covid-19 vaccine would provide great reassurance to INTO members and all school workers that they can work safely without the stressful burden of uncertainty casting a shadow over their health."

The letter added that if staff were vaccinated, parents and students would have greater confidence in the school's ability to keep everyone safe. 

"The INTO's call on the government to provide a free flu vaccine to all school workers was ignored. 

"We sincerely hope you do not ignore our justifiable demand that when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available that all those who work in our schools be included among the frontline workers to be prioritised, taking account of the prior demands of certain other cohorts, as specified above, for this vaccine."

Mr Boyle added it was important for teachers to hear their profession named when the Taoiseach spoke about frontline workers and vaccine rollout.

While the praise for school staff was welcomed by the union, the letter said "tangible medical support in the form of priority access to a Covid-19 vaccine is an absolute necessity."

The letter was cc'd to other members of Cabinet, as well as Professor Brian MacCraith, the chair of the high-level taskforce on Covid-19 vaccination. 

