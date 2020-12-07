'Tears of joy' as nursing homes reopen doors to visitors

There were “tears of joy” and long-awaited reunions as residents of nursing homes were allowed visitors once more, as restrictions were relaxed yesterday.

For some residents of Adare and District Memory Care Centre, in Limerick, it had been weeks since they had been allowed to welcome family and friends, but for others, it was the first time they had had a visit since March.

This is according to Lisa Ambrose, activity co-ordinator at the centre. It has been Ms Ambrose’s job to keep morale high over the past few months. She described the heartwarming scenes that unfolded yesterday.

“There were lots of tears of joy and happy reunions. It was all smiles and laughter. They are all delighted,” said Ms Ambrose, who added there had been a buzz about the centre in the run-up to Monday.

Previously to this, centres and care homes had been restricted to only allowing visits on compassionate grounds.

From Monday, nursing home residents can receive up to one visit, by one person, per week under levels 3 and 4 and up to one visit, by one person, per two weeks under level 5, according to the latest guidelines from the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). Due to safety precautions, visits must be staggered, meaning some residents have had to wait for an extra few hours, adding to the excitement.

We have one man here and his daughter isn’t coming in until 6.30pm, and he keeps asking ‘what time is it now?’

"He can actually see his house from the nursing home. So he’s been up since about 7am. He’s so excited because he would be so used to them coming in daily,” said Ms Ambrose.

According to Sage Advocacy, a charity which supports and advocates for vulnerable adults, older people and healthcare patients, they have been inundated over the last four months with calls from families, in various part of the country, who are worried about the impact of being separated from their loved ones in nursing homes because of visitor restrictions.

Sarah Lennon, executive director, Sage Advocacy, said: “We know of many people across the country who have been desperately holding out until the day they can reunite with their loved ones in nursing homes and it will come as a huge relief to them that these latest guidelines should help to facilitate that from today.”