Nine deaths and 397 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

A further nine people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

A further 397 people tested positive for the virus.

The figures come as people in the UK prepare for a vaccine to be released to the public.

The PA news agency understands that the first Pfizer/BioNTech dose will be administered at 8am on Tuesday at a mass vaccination centre at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The recipient will be one of an 800-plus team of vaccinators that will be involved in the subsequent roll-out programme and there are 25,000 doses in the initial batch of the vaccine.

Healthcare workers will be able to get the vaccine through the remainder of December at seven centres spread across the region.

Two of the facilities are located on hospital grounds – at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital – and the rest in leisure centres.

The centres will operate 12 hours a day and seven days a week in an effort to vaccinate 100,000 healthcare and care home staff.

Care home residents and people aged over 80 are also in the first priority vaccination group, and health officials are continuing to examine ways to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in care homes in Northern Ireland.