Gardaí renew appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Trevor Deely’s disappearance

The sister of a man who has been missing for 20 years has said his family are “desperate” to find him.

Gardaí have today renewed an appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of Trevor Deely’s disappearance.

On December 7, 2000 Mr Deely was in Dublin City socialising with colleagues at a Christmas function and never returned home.

Despite a lengthy Garda investigation into trying to establish his whereabouts, he has never been found.

Gardaí said that his “disappearance in early hours of December 8 2000 remains the subject of a live and active investigation led by Gardaí at Pearse Street Station”.

Inspector Katherina Joyce detailed the last sighting of Mr Deely saying: "After spending the night socialising in Dublin City without incident 22-year-old Trevor Deely was last seen on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, at approximately 4.14am on the 8th December 2000.

“Our investigation continues to focus on trying to establish the identity of a man dressed in dark / black clothing pictured in CCTV footage talking to Trevor at a gate on Wilton Terrace at the rear entrance to Trevor’s work place.

"We believe the same man can later be seen walking a short distance behind Trevor in CCTV footage at the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road, he has never been identified.

“This was the last known sighting of Trevor Deely and we believe the man pictured in this CCTV may have vital information that help us to solve this case.

“We would ask this man or anyone who can identify him to come forward.

“We believe the answers we require may be found in the community and at this time we are appealing to those who, for whatever reason, have not been in a position to come forward to date to reconsider contacting us.”

Gardaí said that a Crimestoppers reward of €100,000 is “still active and available to anyone who comes forward with information that assists us in locating Trevor or provides significant progress in the case”.

Mr Deely’s sister, Michelle, said that the pain of not knowing where he is, is harder to bear.

“We are desperate to find Trevor. It is hard to believe we are now 20 years without him,” she said.

“He is the ‘baby’ of our family and we have spent the last two decades doing all we can to find him. But we are still stuck in the same place of not knowing anything beyond his last confirmed sighting at the top of Haddington Road.

The pain of not knowing where Trevor is, is getting more and more difficult to bear. Please help us. All we want to know is, where is Trevor?"

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they may believe it to be, to contact the incident room at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025, or any garda station.