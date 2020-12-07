11 more fatalities on Irish roads so far in 2020 compared to last year

There have been 11 more fatalities on Irish roads in the first eleven months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

The tragic figures come despite a reduction in the number of cars on the roads this year.

There were 136 road fatalities in the first eleven months of 2020. This compares with 125 for the same period last year.

The figures were released as part of the CSO’s latest Transport Bulletin.

There were 12 deaths in November, despite level 5 restrictions, up one from the same month last year.

There was been a sharp decline in the number of cars on the road in 2020 so far.

The CSO found that from March 29 to May 2, the volume of cars on the roads was more than 70% lower than in 2019.

With the country was recently under Level 5 restrictions, the CSO found that while car traffic volumes initially dropped sharply in the first week the restrictions compared to the previous week, in the subsequent four weeks they have grown consistently.

"The Covid-19 restrictions continue to have a significant influence on traffic volumes, the number of journeys on public transport and travel through Irish airports, which all remain at significantly lower levels than the same period in 2019," said statistician Olive Loughnane.

"However, car traffic volumes have been increasing consistently since the week commencing 1 November and for the week commencing 22 November were 3.0% higher than the previous week at regional locations and 2.9% higher in Dublin.

Public transport

The CSO said that number of passenger journeys on public transport has “dropped dramatically” since the start of the pandemic.

On March 1, more than 4.5 million people were using public transport but by April 12, that number had fallen to 465,616.

The CSO said that the data indicates that rail was the mode of transport “that most severely hit since the onset of the crisis”.

They said that in the week commencing April 5, the number of journeys undertaken was 97.2% lower than it was in the first week of March of this year.

"The number of passenger journeys on public transport has dropped dramatically since the start of the Covid-19 crisis with journeys by rail most severely affected," said Ms Loughnane.

"However, public transport volumes have risen by 3.1% in the last week of November with rail rising by 3.5% compared with the previous week.

"The volume of bicycles during off-peak hours was 1.4% higher in November 2020 compared to November 2019."