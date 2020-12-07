93 new cases of Covid-19 among nurses, says INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that the latest figures from the last week in November show that there were 93 new cases of Covid-19 among nurses.

The INMO has said that as the number of healthcare workers “contracting Covid continues to grow” they will be “sending weekly updates on the growing infection rate among healthcare workers”.

The union said that the latest figures from the HSPC show that in the week of November 22 to 28, 5% of all cases were among nurses and 17% of all cases were among healthcare workers.

It said that in that week, there were 1,774, 301 of which were attributed to healthcare workers with nurses accounting for 93 cases.

The INMO said in a statement: “Nurses continue to be the largest group of healthcare workers infected with the virus, making up 31% of all healthcare worker cases in the most recent week for which figures are available.

“In the most recent week, nurses made up 5% of all new Covid cases.

The INMO added that “to combat this ongoing problem” it is calling for:

Repeal of the derogation policy which brings potentially Covid-positive healthcare staff back to work before completing their self-isolation period;

To apply the same self-isolation periods to healthcare workers as for the general public (currently 7 days for healthcare workers, compared to 14 for general public);

The government to classify Covid as an occupational illness, to give the Health and Safety Authority the power to investigate and inspect.

It comes as 301 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday. There were no further deaths reported.

Of yesterday’s cases, 119 were in Dublin, with 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork and 13 in Kildare.