First same-sex couple to marry in Northern Ireland hail ‘wonderful day’

Amanda McGurk (left) and Cara McCann outside Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 10:46
Michael McHugh, PA

Northern Ireland’s first same-sex couple to transform their civil partnership into a marriage have said it is a wonderful day.

Cara McCann and Amanda McGurk celebrated on the steps of Belfast City Hall.

Couples in more than 1,300 same-sex civil partnerships can tie the knot in Northern Ireland from Monday.

Ms McCann said: “We fought long and hard for the right to marry.”

She added: “We want to thank everyone who was part of this great movement for love and equality, and which has delivered this wonderful, positive change for our society.”

It followed a lengthy campaign and legislative change at Westminster while Stormont powersharing was suspended.

Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy said 32 couples planned to convert their civil partnerships this week.

Online abuse of politicians grows increasingly sustained and vicious 

