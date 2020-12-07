Elf on the shelf with autism helps grieving family raise awareness

An elf on the shelf with autism is helping a grief-stricken family raise awareness of the condition as they face their second Christmas without their youngest boy who lost his short battle with cancer last year.

Daragh McNally, who had autism, died at the age of 11 in November 2019 after a six-week battle with aggressive lymphoma.

The Co Louth boy was delighted when his elf on the shelf showed signs of being on the spectrum and the first sound Daragh ever uttered was when he named Santa's little helper 'Duca'.

Now Duca has returned to the family home in Dundalk to help Daragh's parents Colleen and Paul and siblings Nathan, Naoise and Layla raise awareness of autism and the challenges families face.

So far Duca has made six videos to highlight flight risk, sleep, speech and how overwhelming a shopping centre can be to those with autism.

"Daragh died four weeks before Christmas last year so I don't even remember any of it. We put up the tree and the decorations but we were just going through the motions," said mum Colleen.

"But we have to keep going for our three other children Nathan (13), Naoise (7) and Layla (4) who are also struggling to come to terms with the fact their brother is no longer here.

Daragh with his mother Colleen.

"To lose any child leaves a big impact on a family but when a family's whole life revolves around a child with special needs, I think it makes even more of an impact.

"Daragh had so much to contend with anyway and then had to battle cancer, which we were told was curable but it was the location — covering his lung and resting on the top of his heart that made it difficult.

"In the end, it was an infection on his other lung that killed him.

"He was in an induced coma so we never got to say goodbye but one of the weeks they reduced his medication and so he squeezed my hand a lot.

"We are so devastated at losing our special little boy but when a four-year-old looks up at you and asks why you are sad, you realise you have three other children who are also grieving and really need you.

"When a child has moderate to extreme autism, the family is limited to what they can do and where they can go. It's hard in normal times but with Covid-19 when parks and trampolines are closed, it must have been impossible for parents to cope.

"Duca has come back to raise awareness of how a child with autism can mean a whole family is imprisoned indoors. And if the videos make even one person ring the doorbell of a family with a child with autism to say, can I do anything for you, then Duca will have done what he has come here for.

"When we saw Duca looking out of the side of his eye like Daragh used to do, we knew the elf had autism and when Daragh named him Duca, it was the first word he ever spoke.

Daragh with Duca.

"There are very little services or help for families with children with autism. People say they have been imprisoned in their homes due to Covid-19 but they haven't really.

"Families with a child with autism can't even open a window or they are gone out through it.

"Duca is here to be as cheeky and mischievous as all the other elves of the shelves — but he has brought a message."

Anyone who would like to view the videos can do so at https://www.facebook.com/colleen.mcnally.92/videos/3824955624201979