One visitor per week for nursing home residents from today

Nursing home residents can have one visitor a week under new rules in place from today.

The rule comes into place in line with the Government’s Living with Covid plan.

If the level of Covid-19 restrictions rise, it would change to one visitor every two weeks.

Last week, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland Tadhg Daly, welcomed the news.

“Nursing homes have been innovative in creating initiatives to facilitate connection between nursing home residents and their loved ones against the backdrop of a pandemic.

“We have encouraged and supported nursing homes to maintain social connections throughout that are vital to support residents wellbeing.”

He added: “This is a particularly important time of the year for nursing home residents and their families and we welcome the revised guidance that will support residents enjoy meaningful connection with family at this special time.

“It remains an incredibly difficult time for residents in our nursing homes and their loved ones and nursing homes and their staff are cognisant of this.

“Nursing homes are making great efforts in particular this Christmas to make it a very happy and special one for nursing home residents.”

It comes as 301 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Sunday.

The date toll from the virus stands at 2,099 while there has been 74,246 confirmed cases in Ireland.