Brexit: 'Decent progress through the night over fisheries', says Fine Gael's European spokesman

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 07:35
PA

There was “decent progress” through the night on fisheries in the post-Brexit trade negotiations between the UK and EU, according to the European spokesman for Fine Gael.

Neale Richmond told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I believe there was decent progress through the night over fisheries.” 

He added that “there certainly is scope to get an agreement” on the level playing field.

The comments follow a tense weekend of negotiations between the EU and the UK.

On Sunday, Britain denied reports from Brussels that there had been a breakthrough on the thorny issue of future fishing rights.

Reports suggested they had agreed to a transition period for phasing in changes for access for EU boats to UK waters of between five and seven years.

However a UK Government source said: “There’s been no breakthrough on fish. Nothing new has been achieved on this today.”

British prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are due to speak this evening to assess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is not “overly optimistic” about a breakthrough in the Brexit talks, saying he is “50-50” on a deal being reached.

The Taoiseach described the talks as on a “knife-edge”.

#brexit
