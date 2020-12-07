'I hope your child gets autism': TDs increasingly targeted with online abuse

Politicians are being increasingly targeted with personal online abuse about their appearances, personal lives and families with representatives saying the abuse has spiralled since the start of the pandemic.

In one case, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond was sent a message through Instagram which read "I hope your child gets autism".

Other examples have seen Twitter pages of politicians receive abusive public and private messages about their appearances or personal lives. Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party his Twitter account sees around 10% of replies which are homophobic and another 10% racist.

While Oireachtas members say they are not the worst victims of online abuse, they do receive numerous messages across platforms.

Mr Richmond said the sender of that Instagram message was not anonymous and was clearly identifiable in their profile.

Annie Hoey, the Labour senator, said that much of the criticism is "an attempt to silence people". She was recently on the end of scores of tweets referencing her opinion when she raised the issue of image-based sexual violence on Twitter.

She said that in the last few months, the level of abuse has "definitely gotten worse".

Sinn Féin's Rose Conway Walsh said the level of public discourse must improve online and platforms must recognise their duties to keep users safe.

"Personalised attacks are never acceptable — we have to learn to disagree with one another," she said. "I think people don't realise that this kind of abuse doesn’t just affect the public representative, it affects their families and friends, too."

The abuse is causing many TDs to withdraw from engagement online, many have said, preferring to post and not enter into discussions.

"You’ve got to develop a thick skin," Green Party TD Patrick Costello said. "But Twitter is no longer useful for engagement. TDs used to engage on the issues but now it’s become a one-way thing of pushing things out."