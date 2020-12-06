End of virus still months away, warns Harris

Coronavirus vaccines have been hailed as the "beginning of the end" for the pandemic, but the Government has warned the public to remain vigilant.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the vaccines will be "transformational" should they be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Ireland will receive about 1% of the vaccines that are purchased through the EU's scheme.

Mr Harris said that while it is good news, he warned of the risks of people letting "their guard down".

"If we do, we could end up in a really dangerous place, if we hear of good news coming over the horizon but lots of people get sick in the meantime, and we need to avoid that," he told RTÉ.

"It is the beginning of the end, but it is not the end.

It is going to take a number of months to get to everybody in our country [vaccinated].

He said that the Government had to listen to the health experts who have steered the country through the pandemic and have done a very good job in keeping the public safe with "good, honest advice".

"Those are the same people making the key decisions about who should get the vaccine first and how it should be rolled out," he said.

Mr Harris said there are "reasons to be optimistic and hopeful" going into next year.

Nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, simulate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout in the UK this week. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said there was a light at the end of the tunnel, but it is "vital" to have clarity around public health and political messaging.

"As always with new medicines, there will be people out there who have concerns and who have questions," he said.

"The public health officials, who are people best-placed to answer those, need to be supported by Government in clarity of message so everyone understands when this vaccine is available and the reason why certain people get it first."