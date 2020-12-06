Covid-19: 301 new cases confirmed but no new deaths recorded

There were no further deaths from Covid-19 confirmed this evening by the Department of Health, the first day without fatalities since November 12.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains at 2,099.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 301 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 74,246 confirmed cases.

The number of people in ICU is 28, while 231 people are in hospital.

Dublin reported the most cases today with 119 followed by Donegal with 32.

A further 16 cases were confirmed in Cork, 13 in Kildare and Kilkenny.

The remaining 108 cases are across 18 other counties.

Of the cases notified today, 133 are men and 168 are women.

64% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 32 years old.

In Northern Ireland, another 11 people have died with Covid-19 bringing the death total to 1,050.

A further 419 people tested positive for the virus, the Department of Health confirmed.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases now stands at 55,047.

Public health officials considered a proposal by the Department of Health to reduce Irish people’s allowable social contacts to a strict group of six for at least the next six months, but dismissed it for being “unrealistic”.

Newly released minutes detail the considerable deliberations the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has engaged in on how best to reduce virus restrictions coming up to Christmas.

They also note a general malaise among the public regarding the extended nature of the pandemic and the nature of Irish health advice and restrictions.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Del. While lots of details are still to be worked out, this January 20 is sure to be more subdued than previous inauguration days.

In the US, public health guidance to avoid big parties in the age of the coronavirus is about to collide with what is typically one of America’s biggest celebrations of all – the swearing-in of a new president.

While lots of details are still to be worked out, this January 20 is sure to be more subdued than previous inauguration days.

A giant parade down Pennsylvania Avenue is not likely, and fancy balls may morph into virtual events.