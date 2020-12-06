Dublin-Monaghan bombings: Lack of response from UK to request for files 'of deep concern'

The lack of a response from the British government to calls for an independent inquiry into the Dublin and Monaghan bombings is "of deep concern" to the Government.

The bombings in May 1974 saw 33 people killed and hundreds seriously injured — the largest loss of life on a single day in the Troubles. Four loyalist bombs exploded on the evening of May 17, 1974 — three in Dublin City, and one at a pub in Monaghan soon afterwards.

Since an all-party motion was passed the Dáil in 2016, the Government has pressed the British government for access to original files and documents to allow an inquiry.

However, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, in answers to two Dáil questions from Fianna Fáil's Niamh Smyth and Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny, said there has yet to be a response.

"The Government is committed to actively pursuing the implementation of these all-party Dáil motions, as highlighted in the programme for government, and has consistently raised the issue with the British government, including at the British-Irish Inter-Governmental Conference," he said.

"We have made clear to our counterparts that the absence of a response from the British government is of deep concern to the Government, and that there remains an urgent need for a response."

He said the Government will continue to engage with its British counterparts on the request.

The PSNI announced last November that former chief constable Jon Boutcher would head an independent police team to conduct an analytical report on collusion in what has become known as the Glenanne Gang series of cases.