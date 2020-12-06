Two gardaí hospitalised following separate weekend incidents in Dundalk

Separate weekend incidents which left two gardaí in one area needing hospital treatment have been condemned as “outrageous and completely unacceptable,” by the Garda Representative Association.

Both took place on Saturday in Dundalk. In the first, at 1.45 pm on the northbound carriageway of the N1/M1, a Garda suffered a broken collarbone after he was dragged by a car which took off as the garda was beside it.

It has been confirmed that the car involved was recovered near Dundalk a few hours later. It had been burnt out.

The injured Garda is a member of the Dundalk-based Roads Policing unit which was conducting routine mobile speed checks. The car had been stopped and was on the hard shoulder close to junction 20.

The Garda was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was treated and allowed home later that night.

The second incident happened around 9pm when a Garda was attacked, including being headbutted, while on duty in Dundalk town. He too was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and was also allowed home after treatment.

On the first incident, Derek O’Donoghue, GRA representative for Louth, said: "This was a routine traffic stop by members of the Roads Policing Unit. Instead what unfolded sent shock waves through every Garda in the Dundalk district and division.

"Thankfully our colleague, despite having a serious injury, did not need to be kept in hospital overnight. His well being and that of his colleagues who were with him is paramount. We are grateful that more serious injuries were not sustained."

He said gardai in Louth know that the vast majority of citizens support them.

"This was evident by the number of members of the public asking his colleagues, who were conducting checkpoints throughout the evening, about him."

In relation to the second garda being injured, the Garda Press Office confirmed that while officers were on patrol in Glenwood, Dundalk, they arrested a man in relation to a small drug seizure. Gardaí went to speak to a second man in relation to the seizure and arrest. During the interaction, two gardaí were assaulted.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged to appear before the next sitting of a District Court, tomorrow morning.

The hospitalised garda was treated for concussion and cuts to his hands. He has since been discharged. The second Garda did not require medical attention. Garda investigations are ongoing.

Derek O’Donoghue said, “This was an unprovoked attack and another reminder of the dangers that can face a garda at any time while trying to protect the community. Both of these (incidents) were outrageous and completely unacceptable.”