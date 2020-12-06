Covid-19: 11 deaths and 419 new cases in Northern Ireland

55,047 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in Northern Ireland
1,050 people have died from the coronavirus in Northern Ireland. File picture. 

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 14:42
Ciarán Sunderland

11 deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland from the coronavirus today, and the Department of Health has confirmed 419 new cases of Covid-19. 

The total number of deaths from the virus has now reached 1,050 in the North after 10 deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours and one death was previously unreported. 

After confirmation of today's new cases, 55,047 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the North since the outbreak began. 

The latest cases come as health officials in Northern Ireland warned increased restrictions may be necessary at Christmas if the spread of Covid-19 rises significantly. 

Relaxing curbs on hospitality and close-contact services like hairdressers and beauty salons from next Friday is highly likely to lead to a rise in the reproductive rate of the virus, the chief medical and scientific officers have told Stormont ministers.

Stormont decided to allow most industries to reopen next week, with the exception of pubs which do not serve food, which must remain closed.

Ministers want to keep the reproductive (R) rate – which represents the average number of people someone with Covid-19 goes on to infect – at 1 or under to prevent an exponential growth in infections.

The cautionary note from chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said that to have a reasonable chance of containing the R rate, it would be necessary to keep the hospitality sector and close-contact services or non-essential retail shut, if other sectors were to open.

The advisers said the R rate would need to stay below 1.6 – and preferably below 1.4 – to ensure no further restrictions are needed before the end of December, and that if the rate rose as high as 1.8 then “additional restrictions will be required around Christmas”.

-Additional reporting from Press Association

