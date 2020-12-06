Garda hospitalised after assault in Louth

This is the second guard attacked in the county this weekend
The man was arrested after assaulting the Garda. File picture.

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 14:24
Ciarán Sunderland

A Garda was hospitalised after an assault in Co Louth yesterday.

Officers in Dundalk arrested a man and seized a small amount of drugs from him on Saturday evening.

The Gardaí then went to speak to a second man in relation to the incident, who threatened and attacked them.

One Garda suffered a concussion and cuts to his hands, the other didn't need medical treatment.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

It is the second assault on Gardaí in the county this weekend after a hit and run incident reported yesterday. 

The Dundalk-based Garda was struck by a car fleeing the scene of a mobile speed check near Jonesborough, just north of the town, on the M1 motorway.

The incident happened at about 1.45pm when the car, driving northbound, initially stopped for the check.

The injured Garda had stepped from his patrol car to speak to the other driver who proceeded to leave the scene at speed.

The car and its driver, meanwhile, have not yet been located.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their inquiries are ongoing.

The Garda who was struck is understood to have sustained serious, though non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Lourdes Hospital in nearby Drogheda.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have been present close to the scene on the M1 and who may have camera or dashcam footage of the fleeing vehicle or the incident to make it available to them at Dundalk Garda Station.

