Christmas light show suspended over crowd safety fears in Northern Ireland

The festival has been running for two years in Lisburn
Christmas light show suspended over crowd safety fears in Northern Ireland

Large crowds queued to see the Christmas light show in Lisburn which has now been suspended over safety fears. Picture: PA

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 12:51
Cate McCurry, PA

A Christmas light show has been suspended in Northern Ireland after it attracted large crowds over recent days.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said it made the decision after a “significant increase” in the number of people visiting the area.

The decision to hold this year’s Lisburn Light Festival was backed by the council in October.

The lights festival costs £535,000 (€593,000) and has been running for the last two years.

In a statement, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “Due to the popularity of the light animations in Lisburn, we have been closely monitoring the situation in recent days.

“We implemented additional measures over the weekend to ensure that people could enjoy the animations safely.

“However, we have noted a significant increase in the number of people in the city today (Saturday December 5) to view the lights.

“As a result, we have decided to suspend the animations until further notice.

“The lights will remain on, but the animated displays will not be operating at the scheduled times.

“In addition, the lights in the tunnel will be temporarily turned off.

“We apologise to those who were looking forward to viewing the animations over the coming week.

“However, this decision has been taken with the health and safety of everyone visiting our city in mind.

“We will be reviewing the situation very carefully and will provide an update in due course.”

Green party councillor Si Lee tweeted: “Just heard from the chief executive that the council have had to take the decision to suspend the light show in Lisburn because of safety concerns because of the numbers gathering to watch the light show, and pose for selfies in the light tunnel.”

Read More

Animal charity appeals for funds as Covid-19 hits finances hard

More in this section

Remembrance Sunday Arlene Foster urges ‘examination’ into claims of Irish state collusion in IRA murders
Portmarnock house fire 'It's really shocking': Man and woman found dead after Dublin house fire
Helpline created for Mother and Baby Homes survivors  Helpline created for Mother and Baby Homes survivors 
coronaviruslisburnpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Animal charity appeals for funds as Covid-19 hits finances hard

Animal charity appeals for funds as Covid-19 hits finances hard

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices