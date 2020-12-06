Man and woman found dead after Dublin house fire

The bodies were discovered after the fire was extinguished
The fire happened last night in Co Dublin. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 08:31
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the deaths of two people after a fatal house fire in Co Dublin. 

At around 10,30pm last night Gardaí responded to reports of a house fire at Beach Park, Portmarnock, Co. Dublin. 

The Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control and the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside the house.

They were pronounced dead at the scene a short while later. 

The scene has been preserved by investigating Gardaí who are working towards establishing the cause of the fire. 

A post mortem examination by the State Pathologist is to take place later after the bodies have been moved to the Dublin City mortuary. 

Gardaí said the results of the post mortem and the technical examination of the house will determine the course of the investigation. 

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the incident room at Malahide Garda Station. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01-666 4600, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

