Covid-19: Many pubs to stay shut on St Stephen's Day

Publicans said because staff were working longer hours to ensure their venues could operate under level 3 restrictions, many have decided to give them the day off.
Many food-serving pubs which reopened yesterday are planning to stay closed on St Stephen’s Day to give staff a break. File picture.

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 12:04
Eoin English

Many food-serving pubs which reopened yesterday are planning to stay closed on St Stephen’s Day to give staff a break.

Publicans said because staff were working longer hours to ensure their venues could operate under level 3 restrictions, a substantial number have decided to give them the day off. 

But food delivery logistics were also a factor, with many suppliers unlikely to deliver on December 26.

Michael O’Donovan, the chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said these are examples of the many unforeseen consequences which those in the food-serving sector of the trade have had to deal with as they resume trading.

“Most of the gastro pubs that reopened will get their last fresh food delivery early on Christmas Eve,” he said.

"Many suppliers won't be delivering on St Stephen’s Day, and maybe even the next day, a Sunday.

And because staff are working extra hours –  for example on Christmas Eve, kitchens would normally close at lunchtime, but this year, they will stay open later, and  on New Year's Eve too. 

"Staff need time off, so many publicans have decided to just not open on St Stephen’s Day.” 

Peter Collins, of Barry’s of Douglas restaurant and pub, whose venue will close on December 26, said it was mainly a staffing issue.

"Our people have been working hard for us this year, and it’s time to give back,” he said.

Mr Collins, who also runs the Carrigaline Court Hotel, said that venue will also remain closed on December 26.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Donovan, whose historic family pub, the Castle Inn, in Cork city can’t reopen yet because it doesn’t serve food, said more needs to be done to support the wet-pub sector.

He said VFI members would stress their concerns to Government ministers at a virtual meeting next week.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, with news of the vaccines, but the longer it takes for things to return to normal, the more casualties there will be,” he said.

pubsrestaurantschristmas
