Taoiseach 'welcomes' continued UK-EU Brexit talks

Taoiseach Micheal Martin during a press conference at Government Buildings, Dublin.

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 19:12
Daniel McConnell Political Editor

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin has "welcomed" the news that EU and UK negotiators will meet again tomorrow to conclude Brexit negotiations.

The development comes following a meeting between EU President Ursula von den Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr Martin said: "I welcome the fact that negotiators will resume their discussions on an EU and UK trade deal in Brussels tomorrow. An agreement is in everyone's best interests. Every effort should be made to reach a deal."

Talks between the two sides were paused on Friday as significant disagreement remained on several issues.

Following their discussion, a joint statement from Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen was issued.

It said: "In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas. Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries. Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved."

"Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved."

“We are therefore instructing our chief negotiators to reconvene tomorrow in Brussels. We will speak again on Monday evening.”

