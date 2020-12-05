Senator Malcolm Byrne's office targeted by anti-vaccination protest

Fianna Fail senator Malcolm Byrne. Picture: Patrick Browne

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 17:51
Cianan Brennan

An anti-vaccination protest has taken place outside the constituency office of a Fianna Fail senator in Co Wexford.

The incident, involving roughly ten protestors, happened outside the office of Malcolm Byrne in Gorey at about 2.30pm this afternoon.

The protest passed peacefully, with those present dispersing just after 4pm.

Mr Byrne has spoken repeatedly in favour of vaccination in recent times, ahead of the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine early next year. 

He was not present at the time of the protest, having left shortly beforehand.

“We knew it was going to happen, I’d been alerted to social media posts talking about it though we thought it would be while I was there. There were only a handful of them,” he said.

“One of the signs apparently said I am batting for Satan, it seems.”

He said he believes that at least one of the protestors is a local.

“They’re entitled to do it, we’re lucky in Ireland that we have the right to peaceful protest,” he said.

“But we need to handle the spread of misinformation on social media regarding science and vaccines. I just think those views are particularly dangerous. It’s the anti-5G, anti-mask crew,” he added.

Earlier this week, gardaí confirmed they were carrying out inquiries to establish if anything contained in leaflets distributed to children and parents outside schools in Ballincollig, Co Cork by anti-vaccination protesters warranted further investigation.

Gardaí were contacted about the leaflets being distributed on Wednesday by two women who were not wearing masks.

The leaflets contained misinformation regarding the safety, efficiency, and long-term effects of the nasal flu vaccine that is administered to children. here.

