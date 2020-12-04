'Socialise with care' this weekend as six Covid-19 deaths, 265 new cases confirmed

Public health experts have urged people to socialise responsibly and with care this weekend after six Covid-19 related deaths and 265 new cases were announced tonight.

The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19-related deaths here to 2,086.

In its latest daily update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said as of midnight Thursday, it had been notified of 265 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing to 73,491 confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

Of the cases reported today:

133 are men;

131 are women;

66% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

84 of the new cases are located in Dublin;

28 are located in Louth;

27 are in Limerick;

19 are in Donegal;

15 are in Wicklow;

15 are in Galway;

and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There were 12 cases reported in Cork, where the 14-day incidence rate is now at 49.4, with 268 cases reported in the last two weeks.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus now stands at 78.3 per 100,000 people.

The seven-day incidence rate is now 38.2.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 232 people were hospitalised with the virus - 27 of whom are in intensive care units.

Fourteen additional hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

As sections of the hospitality sector, including pubs that serve food, restaurants, and cafes reopened yesterday, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health said we are now entering an "important phase" in our collective efforts to suppress the spread of the virus.

He said: “We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks,” he said.

The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of Covid-19.

“I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

The deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, urged people heading out this weekend to make every effort to keep safe.

He said: “Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum," he said.

"Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe."