Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley to address Dáil over controversial tweets on December 15

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley will address the Dáil on the subject of his tweets on December 15. He has written to the ceann comhairle Seán Ó’Fearghaíl to request the time.

A statement from his party's leader Mary Lou McDonald said that Mr Stanley would "take next week to be with his family".

Mr Stanley has been under intense scrutiny since last week tweeting an equivalence of the Warrenpoint and Kilmichael ambushes. Mr Stanley deleted and apologised for this tweet.

Another tweet came to light later in the week which members of Fine Gael called homophobic, as well as a radio interview which was dubbed racist.

The Sinn Féin TD and Public Accounts Committee chair tweeted in June 2017: "Yippee 4 d tory. it's Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don't look 4 a pay rise the next morning."

Mr Stanley says his record campaigning on LGBTQ+ rights stands and the meaning of the post had been "twisted".

Ms McDonald said that she had met the Laois-Offaly TD, who is chair of the Dáil Public Accounts Committee.

"Today I met with Teachta Brian Stanley.

"We discussed the ongoing public commentary relating to tweets he has posted and a radio interview he gave in March.

"At my request, Teachta Stanley will take next week to be with his family; for whom this period of public controversy and comment has proven very difficult.

"Teachta Stanley has this afternoon written to the ceann comhairle to request time to make a full personal statement to the Dáil on the 15th December."

Mr Stanley last night deleted his social media presence.