On-campus Covid tests for students travelling home for Christmas

Professor Kerstin Mey, UL president, said the testing was aiming to minimise virus transmission by helping to identify asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19.
UL students living in the immediate vicinity of the campus will be invited to register for a Covid-19 test without needing to display any symptoms of the virus. Picture: iStock

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 16:15
Jessica Casey

Covid-19 testing is to take place on the University of Limerick (UL) campus for students before they travel home for Christmas.

Due to community and household transmission, there have been a number of positive Covid cases linked to students attending UL, which has a population of 16,500 students.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, outbreaks among students, in residential care settings, in private homes, and among extended families contributed to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick last month.

Cases have since levelled off.

UL students living in the immediate vicinity of the campus will be invited to register for a Covid-19 test without needing to display any symptoms of the virus.

Dr Mai Mannix, director of the Department of Public Health Mid-West encouraged UL students to get tested on campus before they head home.

It’s free and is a short process that will help protect those you live with, your loved ones at home, your student community, and others in your community who will want to enjoy a safe and Covid-free Christmas.”

Professor Kerstin Mey, UL president, said the testing was aiming to minimise virus transmission by helping to identify asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19.

“Anywhere we can introduce further safety protocols for our students both on and off-campus we will take those opportunities and we are very happy now to be in a position to facilitate Covid-19 testing to our student community.” 

Students have been contacted this Friday with full details on how to register online for an on-campus test. All tests will be processed by the HSE.

